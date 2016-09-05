He was enthusiastic and devoted, a South St. Paul native who taught at one of the city's elementary schools for 14 years.

And families adored him.

But then revelations surfaced last week that Babbitt, 40, and his husband, Matthew Deyo, 36, had died in a murder-suicide in the state of Washington eight days after learning they were being investigated for allegedly having sexual contact with teen boys — at their South St. Paul home, at Babbitt's cabin in Crow Wing County and at Minneapolis hotels.

Left behind is a town that is "heartbroken," lifelong resident Lois Glewwe said.

"That's the way we all feel," said Glewwe, who had never met Babbitt but knows his father, Dana, a retired South St. Paul High School principal and school district superintendent. "It's unbelievable to think that this could happen. Nobody can get their head around it, I'm afraid."

Glewwe, South St. Paul's unofficial historian, said it would be hard to come up with something comparable for the city, which takes pride in its blue-collar heritage and families with deep roots.

"I can't even think of anything that's even close ... or anybody who would have even been accused of such a thing," she said. "It's such a terrible, terrible tragedy."

James Christenson and other diners at T & T Galley said last week the couple's deaths and the allegations against them have been the talk of the town. The 72-year-old called the allegations "quite an embarrassment for South St. Paul."

"I don't have a lot of time for those kinds of shenanigans," he said.

Down the street at Black Sheep Coffee Cafe, Babbitt was remembered by barista Calvin Trettel as a polite customer who usually wore bow ties and came in with other teachers twice a week during the school year and ordered lattes.

"It's shocking when you see this friendly guy ... and then you find out all this stuff about him that he's accused of doing," he said.

Focus on education

Babbitt was raised in a household where education was everything.

His father started a 36-year educational career as a teacher in Winona, Minn., and later was principal at Woodbury High School and then at South St. Paul High. He was Aric's high school principal in South St. Paul until his son's junior year in 1993, when he was appointed the school district's superintendent.

To many of Aric Babbitt's peers, he was the principal's kid.

"But he didn't talk much about that," said Kristi Northup, who was in drama, band and drum line with Babbitt at South St. Paul High. "He was just a confident, well-adjusted person."

When it came to picking a profession, Babbitt followed his father's path. Before the 2002 school year, the 1998 Concordia College in Moorhead graduate landed a job as a second-grade teacher at Lincoln Center Elementary in South St. Paul.

In January 2003, Babbitt and Deyo bought a house together along South Fifth Street in South St. Paul, where neighbors knew them as a friendly and quiet couple.

Over the years, Babbitt taught several different grades, which is common for the district's elementary school teachers, said Dave Webb, superintendent of South St. Paul schools. Babbitt had taught first, second, fifth and sixth grades and was supposed to teach fourth grade this school year, at a salary of just under $80,000.

He also had been an adviser for Lincoln Center's student council and a leader of PeaceJam, an after-school group that provides students with leadership and service-learning opportunities, Webb said.

Babbitt's YouTube channel portrays a thoughtful and engaging teacher who strove to put kids first and better himself professionally. In a January 2016 video, he mentioned how he was beginning his dissertation for a doctorate in teaching.

"Professionally, I am most interested in youth mentorship and relationship-based teaching and learning," he said in the video that he made for leaders of YouThrive, a Minneapolis nonprofit.

In the video, which he made shortly before joining YouThrive's board of directors, he refers to his husband as "Matty" and said they connect through playing music and cooking.

Not as much is known publicly about Deyo, who was not active on Facebook and other social media sites like Babbitt. Deyo was described by a next-door neighbor as "low-key." He grew up in the Hastings area, the neighbor said, and didn't work but was going to school to be a chiropractor.

In his YouTube video, Babbitt said he and Deyo also liked to travel and that they were planning a return trip to Colombia.

"Lots of travel goals," he said. "I don't know how many we will be able to accomplish in my lifetime, but I will keep trying."

Allegations surface

On Aug. 25, four days after the couple's three-year wedding anniversary, Babbitt and Deyo were found dead on a Lopez Island beach, in the San Juan Islands in the northwest corner of Washington. They said in a suicide note found at the scene they had visited Lopez Island years ago with their dog and loved the island.

A coroner for San Juan County ruled that Deyo shot Babbitt in the head with a shotgun in the evening hours of Aug. 24, then turned the gun on himself a short time later.

In an Aug. 26 text message to family members and friends, Babbitt's sister Sara alluded to the criminal investigation and said the couple also sent family members a suicide note and that they "felt like they didn't have an out and ending their lives was best for them."

Babbitt and Deyo knew they were under investigation for allegations of sexual contact with teen boys before they left Minnesota around Aug. 16, according to court documents released last week. They hadn't been charged with a crime.

On Aug. 14, a 16-year-old boy and his parents went to South St. Paul police to report "an ongoing sexual relationship" with Babbitt and Deyo, an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Dakota County District Court read.

The boy told police that Babbitt was his former elementary school teacher, volunteer work supervisor and mentor.

Further investigation revealed other boys had experienced similar sexual activity with Babbitt and Deyo, the court document read. In most cases, the boys told investigators, the couple provided them with alcohol and marijuana.

In an Aug. 16 search of Babbitt and Deyo's South St. Paul home, officers found marijuana, as well as a camera hidden in a bathroom clock. Numerous computers and media devices were confiscated.

On the day of the search, investigators attempted to speak with them and explain the nature of the investigation; neither agreed to provide a statement.

Two days before the murder-suicide, investigators learned that the couple had not been heard from by family or friends since the search. Deyo's cellphone company told investigators that his phone showed no activity since then.

Minnesota court records show neither Babbitt nor Deyo had criminal convictions beyond minor traffic offenses.

School reaction

One night last week, the school district hastily held two meetings after the couple's deaths and the criminal allegations against them were made public by the media. About 75 families showed up, said Webb, the district's superintendent.

"Our whole community is grieving this whole situation," he said afterward. "Some people are grieving the death of a teacher. Some people are grieving all the allegations and all that is coming out in the search warrant. It's important to talk through it."

The district will have extra counselors and support staff on hand Tuesday, the first day of school.

"I would expect that we're going to continue to see students anxious about their first day of school ... and there'll be families and students with additional concerns," he said. "And we just want to be there to support them."

Some residents are angry, said Webb, who added that "anger is a stage of grief."

Investigations by South St. Paul police and the school district's legal team are ongoing and include communication with families to ensure there are no other students alleging sexual contact with the couple, Webb said.

The couple's families have been mostly silent the allegations were made public last week. Babbitt's father gave a brief statement to the Pioneer Press he said was prepared on behalf of his and Matthew Deyo's family. It read, in part, "Our families want to express the sincere grief and sadness we are feeling for the innocent people affected by the actions of Aric Babbitt and Matthew Deyo."

Ron Viner, who owns Regal Court Barber and Beauty on Southview Boulevard, said he knew Babbitt as "an excellent teacher." Babbitt taught Viner's oldest grandson, who will be a freshman this year. Two of his other grandchildren were supposed to be in Babbitt's fourth-grade class starting Tuesday.

"My daughter-in-law actually requested that he teach her kids," he said. "And now she's pretty upset by the whole thing.

"But most people just say it's a shame ... and that they didn't see it coming."