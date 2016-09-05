Mourners pay respects where Jacob Wetterling remains found

Carolyn Lange / Tribune Flowers stand along the road Monday near Paynesville, overlooking the site where the remains of Jacob Wetterling were found.

PAYNESVILLE, Minn.—A steady stream of people stopped Monday alongside a road near Paynesville, overlooking a farm pasture where the remains of Jacob Wetterling were found.

Flowers were left at the site as community members paid their respects.

The 11-year-old Wetterling was abducted on a dirt road in 1989 near the home of his parents, Patty and Jerry Wetterling, in rural St. Joseph.

Authorities on Saturday confirmed that his remains had been found. A key suspect in the case, who has been in federal custody on child pornography charges, lived in Paynesville at the time of Jacob's abduction.

A statement signed by Patty Wetterling was posted Monday on the Jacob Wetterling Resource Center Facebook page.

It reads as follows:

"The Wetterlings are deeply grieving and are pulling our family together. We will be eager to talk to media as soon as we are able.

Everyone wants to know what they can do to help us.

Say a prayer.

Light a candle.

Be with friends.

Play with your children.

Giggle.

Hold Hands.

Eat ice cream.

Create joy.

Help your neighbor.

That is what will bring me comfort today." - Patty Wetterling