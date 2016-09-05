Heavy rain over Grand Forks filled some streets and basements with water, but according to the National Weather Service, not all areas were hit equally.

Al Voelker, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the service has recorded official rain levels from 3 inches to 4.85 inches around various points of the city. Unofficial reports, Voelker added, pointed to "maybe 5 inches or more" in some parts of Grand Forks.

"We got quite a bit of rain last night," he said.

Though the region has been hit by heavy rainfall throughout the summer, Voelker said the more serious storms hadn't previously hit Grand Forks as directly as this weekend. Still, he said, Sunday's rain was probably "one of the heaviest ones" in terms of aerial coverage.

The rain flooded some city streets, including South Columbia Road and South 17th Street, and led the Grand Forks Police Department to issue a no travel advisory late Sunday night.

A Monday news release from the North Dakota State Highway Patrol stated that rainwater flooded a section of Interstate 29 north of the interchange with U.S. Highway 2.

According to the release, about a foot of standing water stretched across both the northbound and southbound lanes after around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night.

Vehicles continued to drive through the water, the release stated, but at "significantly reduced speeds" under the watch of authorities from the Highway Patrol and the Grand Forks County Sheriff's Office.

National Weather Service meteorologist Amanda Lee said the storm broke daily rainfall records for the date, but no other records yet besides that. In the wider context of regional storms, Lee said Sunday's precipitation "wasn't a crazy amount of rain."

Voelker said the measured rainfall met the service's expectations for the storm. Despite the high level of rainfall, he said the area didn't experience much in the way of severe weather.

"We had a couple isolated storms that put hail into the Devil's Lake basin early Sunday morning, but other than that, we had no severe storms—just heavy rain producers," Voelker said.

Moving forward, he said the area has another chance for rain around mid-week.