Dr. William Lowe, an obstetrician at CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson, stands next to Seth Stevenson and his 2-year-old son, Axel, while his wife, Lauren Stevenson, sits with 1-year-old Tommie, left, and newborn Henry on Friday in their hospital room. The three siblings, all of whom were delivered by Lowe, were all born on Sept. 1. (Dustin Monke / The Dickinson Press)

DICKINSON, N.D.—Life seems to happen in threes for the Stevenson family.

Seth and Lauren Stevenson, of Dickinson, were married in 2013 after a three-day engagement just three months after they first met while working on an oilfield site near Camel's Hump Lake.

So it only made sense that on Thursday, for the third consecutive year on the same exact day, the couple welcomed their third child.

Newborn Henry, born Sept. 1, 2016, joins 2-year-old brother Axel, born Sept. 1, 2014, and 1-year-old sister Tommie, born Sept. 1, 2015.

"I can't believe it's actually the same," Lauren said Friday.

The 23-year-old mother said all three children were natural births, and that she was ready for 9-pound, 12-ounce Henry to arrive, even though her due date was Sept. 4.

"I was a big mama," Lauren said.

Dr. William Lowe, the family's obstetrician at CHI St. Alexius Health in Dickinson, delivered all three of the Stevenson children and said he's pleased to be a part of an experience so rare he's never seen or heard of it happen in his nearly 50 years in the medical field.

"They're excited about it," Lowe said. "They're really a good family."

Seth, originally from Hulett, Wyo., and Lauren, from Liberal, Kan., both came to Dickinson to work in the oil business.

Seth, 30, is part of a workover rig crew for Savanna Energy's well servicing division and Lauren said she plans to return to her job as a pump technician for Harbison Fischer once her maternity leave is over.

"I have a really good job and I'd like to keep it," she said while praising her boss and co-workers for being understanding through the family's recent baby boom. "I'll go back to work after I spend some time with my kids."

Seth and Lauren said they've been thinking a lot about what having three children in consecutive years will mean.

"Toys everywhere," Seth said.

Next year, they'll likely have a Sept. 1 triple birthday party for the three kids—the first that both Axel and Tommie will have on their actual birthdays, which have so far been spent in hospital rooms.

"We're just going to have one big party, one big bounce house, give each of them a separate cake and their own presents," Lauren said.

Lowe, who is a grandfather and has delivered thousands of children in his decades as a physician, said he wishes them luck.

"I think it's going to be a lot like herding cats. It's going to be very difficult. A lot of fun," he said with a smile. "That's why they're young and they can do the running around they need to do."

The "Guinness Book of World Records" doesn't list a record for most siblings born on the same day in consecutive years, and inquires to its media department went unreturned Friday.

Seth laughed at the notion that the couple may have set a record, noting the Guinness records show five siblings shared the same birthday in the 1950s and 1960s—though only two of them were born in back-to-back years.

Seth said, so far, Axel and Tommie are all well-behaved and haven't given them many problems.

"That's why we didn't have the common sense to stop," he said with a smile.

The Stevensons said they want to have more kids some day, but know that their hands are now full.

"I plan on having another one," Lauren said. "I think we're going to give ourselves a little of a break so we can watch our kids grow for a few years, and then maybe go from there."