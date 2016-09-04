Tribal chairman warns of traveling to Bismarck-Mandan area

BISMARCK, N.D.—A tribal chairman is calling on members of his tribe to avoid traveling to Mandan and Bismarck after a clash Saturday between private security officers hired to oversee construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline and those who are protesting it.

Chairman Harold Frazier said in a news release that many of his tribal members were pepper sprayed by the security officers and attacked by dogs after they went onto a construction site Saturday afternoon.

"I am calling on all members of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe to avoid traveling to or doing business in the Mandan-Bismarck area until this crisis is resolved," Frazier said. "I fear for my people's safety."

Hundreds of people across the country have joined the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to protest the oil pipeline that is planned to cross below the Missouri River just north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

Donnell Preskey, spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's Office, said no one was arrested after the incident that occurred Saturday, and the sheriff's department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating it.

"We are working with law enforcement to ensure that all offenders are arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Vicki Granado, spokeswoman for Energy Transfer Partners, the company in charge of the Dakota Access Pipeline, said in a statement.

On Saturday, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe condemned the construction of "sacred places containing ancient burial sites, places of prayer and other significant cultural artifacts of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe" by Energy Transfer Partners.

"This demolition is devastating," Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II said in a statement. "These grounds are the resting place of our ancestors. The ancient cairns and stone prayer rings cannot be replaced. In one day, our sacred land has been turned into hollow ground."

Gov. Jack Dalrymple's office released this statement Sunday:

"We urge all protesters to participate only in peaceful and lawful activities," Dalrymple said. "Our primary focus as a state is to maintain public safety for protesters, workers and the general public."

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.