This file photo shows the camp of protesters near Cannon Ball, N.D., where Native Americans and others from across the country are protesting a pipeline across the Missouri River. File photo.

BISMARCK -- The state has no plans to send additional law enforcement officers to the protest site where there was a clash Saturday between private security officers hired to oversee the Dakota Access Pipeline and those opposing it.

Standing Rock Sioux Chairman Dave Archambault II said he will continue to promote peace at the worksites.

Three private security guards were reported injured after around 300 protesters entered the worksite Saturday afternoon. One guard was transported to a Bismarck hospital, but refused treatment, according to Donnell Preskey, spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff's Office.

Vicki Anderson Granado, a spokeswoman for Energy Transfer Partners, the company in charge of the pipeline, said in an email that there were 14 security personnel on site Saturday.

No one was arrested after the incident that occurred Saturday, and the Morton County Sheriff's Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating.

Preskey said the sheriff’s department isn’t planning to send additional officers to the construction site after what happened Saturday, but they will go out there if similar incidents were to arise.

"We are working with law enforcement to ensure that all offenders are arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Grenado Anderson said in a statement.

The security officers were protecting workers and the company’s assets, she said, and “safety is ETP's top priority and the company is committed to having the appropriate safety measures in place.” The company will continue with its construction plan.

Gov. Jack Dalrymple's office released this statement Sunday:

“We urge all protesters to participate only in peaceful and lawful activities,” Dalrymple said. “Our primary focus as a state is to maintain public safety for protesters, workers and the general public.”

On Friday, the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe submitted documents in court Friday, identifying areas along the path of the pipeline that are home to Native American artifacts and sacred sites. The next day, workers with the Dakota Access Pipeline brought in bulldozers on the land, which prompted protesters stationed at a camp on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers land to move to where the construction was taking place on a piece of property on the west side of Highway 1806.

Standing Rock Chairman Dave Archambault said Dakota Access Pipeline deliberately provoked Saturday’s confrontation between its hired security guards and protesters by coming onto a part of the pipeline route that had been recently found to contain graves and sacred sites.

Archambault said at least a half-dozen people were maced and pepper sprayed and several people were bitten by the security guards’ dogs — one woman bitten on her breast — after protesters entered the construction zone.

He said the equipment moved at least 15 miles to get onto the site where a private company, with the consent of the landowner, had found graves and sacred sites and could see the features extended onto the easement. The tribe planned to use the archaeological information to amend its court filings and to file a report with the North Dakota State Historic Preservation Office.

“They wanted to destroy the proof and evidence; the company knew those sites were there. They don’t normally work on Saturday and Sunday; we know because we’ve been watching them. They desecrated all the land where the landowner gave us permission to look,” he said.

The company halted construction of the pipeline on Aug. 16 due to safety concerns, and after arrests were occurring almost daily.

Since the beginning, Archambault said his message has been about non-violence and promoting peace.

“And it continues to be my message, but somebody has to put the Dakota Access pipeline in check as well. They’re the ones who provoke violence, they’re the ones who are trying to make this more about violence, and tribal leaders around the country are coming here expecting the same thing — being a peaceful, prayerful demonstration, but, when the company does things to provoke it, and the security company provokes it, they’re trying to say that we’re doing it. But we’ve maintained that message (of nonviolence) all along.”

Another tribal chairman is calling on members of his tribe to avoid traveling to Bismarck-Mandan after the clash Saturday.

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, S.D., Chairman Harold Frazier said in a news release that many of his tribal members were pepper sprayed by the security officers and attacked by dogs after they went onto the construction site Saturday afternoon.

"I am calling on all members of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe to avoid traveling to or doing business in the Mandan-Bismarck area until this crisis is resolved," Frazier said. "I fear for my people's safety."

Hundreds of people across the country have joined the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe to protest the oil pipeline that is planned to cross below the Missouri River just north of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg will rule by Friday on an injunction to stop construction of the Dakota Access Pipeline as requested by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe.

Tribune reporter Lauren Donovan contributed to this story.