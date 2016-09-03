NEAR CANNON BALL, N.D. -- Protesters broke through a fence line at an alternate construction site for the Dakota Access Pipeline early Saturday afternoon south of Mandan. Three private security officers at the site were injured by protesters.

At about 2:30 p.m., protesters crossed through an area on the west side of Highway 1806, near the Missouri River and Cannon Ball, said Donnell Preskey, spokesperson for the Morton County Sheriff's Office.

It is estimated that between 500 and 800 protesters broke into the construction area and rushed at construction workers, said Preskey. By late Saturday afternoon, the area had been cleared. No arrests were made, Preskey said.

Protesters did assault three security officers who were on the construction site working for Dakota Access, according to Preskey.

It is unknown at this time the severity of the security officers' injuries or how they were assaulted.

Witnesses also say they saw protesters climb on vehicles at the construction site and beat on the trucks trying to break the windows.

Two phone messages were left for Johnelle Leingang, emergency manager for Standing Rock, and LaDonna Brave Bull Allard, co-organizer of the protest and Tribal historian, but they could not be reached for comment by 8:30 p.m. Saturday.