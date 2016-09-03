That's one of the things registered nurse MaryAnn Devig has noticed about the prevalence of Alzheimer's disease. Devig, who is a parish nurse for Calvary Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, last year found nothing was being done about confronting the issue. She came up with the idea of social gatherings, and Memory Cafe was born.

She gathered information from Holly Benjamin, a registered nurse at Altru who was working toward her bachelor's degree in nursing from UND. As a public health nursing clinical project, she was studying the availability of help around Grand Forks for people with Alzheimer's and dementia.

Devig, who has worked as an intensive care nurse at hospitals in Fargo and Grand Forks, organized meetings at Calvary Lutheran. Memory Cafe was held between 1 and 3:30 p.m. last season, and she is planning to continue the meetings at the same time on the second Tuesday of each month.

The first meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 13. Beth Olson, regional care consultant of the Jamestown office for the North Dakota-Minnesota Alzheimer's Association, will be the speaker. She will talk about the basics of Alzheimer's disease and dementia and normal aging. This goes beyond just forgetting someone's name once in awhile.

Alzheimer's has more to do with daily function, said Devig.

Attendance of Memory Cafe last year had an average participation of 65 to 70 people per session. Devig found a feeling of acceptance and many questions at the meetings. She saw people watching out for each other and the beginning of a friendly group.

Those who attended included people living with family members experiencing Alzheimer's as well as people with family members in nursing homes.

Refreshments are served after each program, and all are welcome at no charge.

''This is not a religious program,'' Devig said, ''and it's not just for Calvary members. It is held here to help and because we have a large fellowship hall.''

Speakers each month are experts in their field. They include neurologists and social workers. There will be a lawyer with a legal presentation at one of the meetings.

''I think the knowledge of the speakers and information is the reason people kept coming back,'' Devig said. "The disease is on the rise in North Dakota with about 40 percent of elderly affected and more recognized.

"People know they have Alzheimers," she continued. ''They often are reluctant to admit it for fear of the stigma attached.

"It is important to get treatment early. Usually, there is a start of medication with Aricept (SP) most common."