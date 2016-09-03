Though still in its early stages, the Grand Forks County budget-building process is looking to cut costs for next year.

Cindy Pic, the Grand Forks County Commission Budget Committee chair, said state aid revenue to the county will decrease by about 28 percent next year, a drop which could amount to more than $1 million.

To help accommodate reductions in state funding streams, the county's various departments have been "really good" in seeking out ways to reduce spending, she said.

"I think that we're trying to run as lean as we possibly can," Pic said of the upcoming budget.

Preliminary budgeting figures indicate the county will need about $52 million to cover the costs for services in 2017, County Auditor Debbie Nelson said. After that amount is offset with cash and other sources of revenue, including funds from the state, the county will need to levy more than $30 million in property taxes.

For 2016, Nelson said, the county's full budget was more than $59.1 million, a sum which includes a nearly $10 million one-time state funding package earmarked for roads. The county is projected to levy about $28.5 million in taxes for this year, she said.

Moving forward, the county could reduce its tax levy by more than two mills for 2017. Though the mills themselves might decrease, Nelson said rising property values in the county will still raise the overall amount collected in tax.

County commissioners will set the maximum amount for the 2017 budget in their Tuesday meeting, the first time the document is brought before the full commission.

The county has been trying to keep taxes down for residents while still providing its usual services, said Gary Malm, head of the commission and vice-chair of the budget committee. Moving forward, the county will need to watch North Dakota's upcoming legislative session.

"We have to wait until we see what the state wants to do, but we feel we have enough money to handle the situation at the present time," he said.

In the event the state handed down an unfunded mandate, the county would need to reassess its situation, Malm added.

"If the (Legislature) does something shocking to us, we need to work around how we're going to do that," he said.