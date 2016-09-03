GREENBUSH, Minn.—A vehicle rollover left two people injured early Saturday morning in Roseau County after the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer.
Roseau police responded around 4:10 a.m. Saturday to Minnesota Highway 32 south of Greenbush, where they found found a 2004 Ford LGT Convtnl in the east ditch, according to a state Highway Patrol report. Will Johnson, 18, of Newfolden, Minn., was driving the pickup south on the highway when a deer apparently appeared on the road. Johnson swerved to miss the deer, causing the vehicle to go off the road and roll three time.
Johnson and his 21-year-old passenger, Tramaine Simmons of Lafayette, La., were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
April Baumgarten
