    Storms move in for Labor Day Weekend

    By Andrew Haffner Today at 8:52 p.m.

    Those looking to spend time outdoors over Labor Day Weekend might want to prepare a backup plan.

    "Unfortunately, the nice weather is over," said National Weather Service meteorologist Pete Speicher. While Saturday should be another warm day, Speicher said changing conditions over the area will bring a "much more active period," including thunderstorms and a slight risk of severe weather.

    Speicher said the most intense period of storms is expected to come in Saturday night and Sunday morning. Sunday's storms carry the slight risk of severe weather, which Speicher said includes hail as big as 1 inch in diameter and wind speeds as great as 58 mph.

    Labor Day itself could bring rain showers, isolated thunderstorms and cooler temperatures.

    Speicher said wind speeds could reach as high as 20 mph on Monday, but he added they look "not as strong as they are sometimes with this much cooling."

    Temperatures should fall throughout the weekend and could end around the mid to upper-60s by Tuesday, Speicher said.

