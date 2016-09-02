In this file photo, Abdirahman Sahel appears in Cass County Court for a hearing on Wednesday, July 20, 2016. David Samson / Forum News Service

FARGO—A Cass County District Court jury has found a Fargo youth guilty on all counts in a case involving the attempted kidnapping of a J.C. Penney employee in the West Acres mall parking lot in September 2014.

After deliberating Thursday afternoon, Sept. 1, and Friday morning, Sept. 2, the jury found Abdirahman P. Sahel, 17, guilty of attempted kidnapping, robbery, terrorizing and simple assault.

Sahel will be sentenced later after a presentence investigation is completed.

Kara Schmitz Olson, an assistant Cass County state's attorney, said Sahel faces a potential maximum prison sentence of more than 25 years.

Sahel did not take the stand during his trial.

The victim, who was attacked in the mall parking lot, testified her assailant displayed a gun while trying to steal her purse and force her into a car. When she refused, he punched her in the face and ran away when she screamed.

The victim testified she decided on the spot that she wasn't going to go easily.

She said her thinking in that moment was, "If he's going to kill me, he's going to have to do it right here where I will be found right away."

Authorities identified Sahel as a suspect through surveillance footage, according to court documents.

In a separate case, Sahel is scheduled to stand trial on Nov. 8 after being accused of sexually assaulting a young woman in the parking lot of the Fargo Holiday Inn in August 2013.

Court documents say Sahel approached the victim and another teenage guest at the hotel who were smoking in the parking lot.

Sahel threatened them with a handgun before assaulting one of the females, court documents say.

DNA collected from Sahel while he was in custody for the West Acres assault tied him to the 2013 sexual assault in the hotel parking lot, according to court documents.