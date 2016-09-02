FAITH NEWS: Ice cream social, fall dinner and family night

Zion United Methodist Church is hosting a pie and ice cream social 2-4 p.m. Sept. 18 at Zion Church, 1001 24th Ave. S. in Grand Forks. The cost is $5 per person and the proceeds will benefit missions.

Calvary's Memory Cafe returns

Calvary Lutheran Church is returning with its Memory Cafe 1-3:30 p.m. Sept. 13 in the church's Fellowship Hall. The event is for the patients living with Alzheimer's or any other type of dementia as well as their families and friends. The program will begin at 1:30 p.m. and will feature speakers on Alzheimer's and refreshments following the program.

Hope to host family event night

Hope Church will host a free family fun night including a performance by comedian Jason Earls. The festivities are set to begin at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 at the church. A baked potato bar will be offered at 5 p.m. with entertainment beginning at 6 p.m.

St. John to hold concert

St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will hold a patriotic music and organ concert at 2 p.m. Sept. 11. The concert will feature Peggy Bartunek, Connie Sjostrom, Anne Presteng playing violin, John Bartunek playing bass and John Maxwell playing trumpet. Free will offering proceeds will go to the Grafton Food Pantry Backpack program. The Grafton Fine Arts Club will serve refreshments.

St. Timothy's to host fall dinner

St. Timothy's Church of Manvel, N.D. will host its annual fall dinner from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Manvel Community Center. The menu will include: turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, Polish sausage, coleslaw, buns, kolaches and dessert. Adults eat for $11, ages 6-12 for $5, and pre-school eats free. Take-outs are offered for $12. There will also be a raffle, bake sale and farmer's market. WelCore will be available for Fall Vaccines 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the City Building.