MARILYN HAGERTY: To labor or not to labor on Labor Day?

It's hard to know how to celebrate Labor Day. Should people be cleaning the garage or working in the garden? Or is this the time for one last fling before facing up to the fact that summer of 2016 is fading into autumn?

My idea is for people to rest from their labors this Monday. And then the citizens of Grand Forks will have to get cracking. After all, the Potato Bowl celebration is coming up in the middle of September with the great Simplot French Fry Feed on Sept. 15 and the parade and football game Sept. 17.

People will need to come off Labor Day ready to get cracking. To buckle down. It takes a dab of creativity and a double dab of work to create floats.

Last year, the students at St. Michael's School were winners for their enthusiasm. The UND Senate displayed most school spirit. And for its best Potato Bowl theme, Opp Construction ran away with the trophy.

The weekend at hand brings shoppers with bags to the downtown Farmer's Market on Saturday morning. One Of the best bets in the area is the Stump Lake Threshing Bee on Sunday and Monday.

---

Ask Marilyn

Q. What license plates have been seen around here lately?

A. WOLF LADY and REDFRED were seen in Mayville. SUNEDAZ was seen on a blue pickup. Also spotted around the Forks: C SARAGO, CARY ON, JIMMM and TOYODOR.

Then there was LUV2JAM, KIDDOS, RGTNOW, UBERWHO and JULZTRK.

Q. What is Joshua Wynne, dean of the UND medical school, doing this weekend?

A. He didn't tell me, but I think he is out running. He advocates healthful lifestyles and is holding an informal walk, run or jog event on Sept. 15. It will start at 4:30 p.m. That's when walkers, joggers and runners will gather outside the east atrium of the med school. They will take a route along the outskirts of the UND campus.

---

Howard and Kim

Cheerful persons of the week: Howard Kossover and Kim Greendahl.