Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Victim named in shooting involving National Guard member

    By April Baumgarten Today at 3:54 p.m.
    Spencer Brown 1 / 2
    David Easter2 / 2

    ALBERT LEA, Minn.—A Freeborn County man investigators said was shot to death by a National Guard member based in Thief River Falls has been identified.

    Pvt. 1st Class David Michael Easter has been charged with killing Spencer Daniel Brown, 23, who died Aug. 23 from gunshot wounds to the head. Brown had a rural address in the county, the Freeborn County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

    Easter is being held on a $500,000 bond after he was charged last week with second-degree murder, a felony. He faces 40 years in prison if convicted.

    His next court appearance is Thursday in Freeborn County District Court.

    Sheriff's deputies and Albert Lea Police responded Aug. 23 to Helmer Myre Big Island State Park near Albert Lea after Easter called 911, telling dispatchers he shot Brown in self-defense, according to court documents.

    Deputies found Brown in a locked 2001 Audi station wagon with two bullet wounds to the head. There also were two bullet holes in the driver-side door of the vehicle, according to court documents.

    Officers said they broke the car window to initiate lifesaving measures, but Brown was dead.

    When Easter was apprehended, he gave officers an unloaded .45 caliber pistol. His wife, Karla, who was in a black Ford F-150 at the scene of the arrest with the couple's infant daughter, told investigators Easter usually carries a handgun, adding he has a gun permit from Nebraska.

    She also said her husband confronted Brown, who was in the station wagon at the time of the shooting, according to court documents. She heard two gunshots and saw Brown's doors were closed as the family left the park.

    Easter did not give a statement.

    It's still unclear how Brown and the suspect are connected, though Sheriff Kurt Freitag previously told the Herald investigators are "convinced there has to be one."

    The Easters are members of the Minnesota National Guard, with David Easter being based out of Thief River Falls with the 2-136 Infantry Battalion.

    Helmer Myre Big Island State Park is about 90 miles south of Minneapolis.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsDavid EasterMurderHelmer Myre Big Island State ParkMinnesotaAlbert LeaThief River FallsSpencer Brown
    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015. She works with a team of talented journalists and editors, who strive to give the Grand Forks area the quality news readers deserve to know. Baumgarten grew up on a ranch 10 miles southeast of Belfield, where her family continues to raise registered Hereford cattle. She double majored in communications and history/political science at Jamestown (N.D.) College, now known as University of Jamestown. During her time at the college,  she worked as a reporter and editor-in-chief for the university's newspaper, The Collegian. Baumgarten previously worked for The Dickinson Press as the Dickinson city government and energy reporter in 2011 before becoming the editor of the Hazen Star and Center Republican. She then returned to The Press as a news editor, where she helped lead an award-winning newsroom in recording the historical oil boom.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1248
    Advertisement