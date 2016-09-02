AROUND TOWN: Downtown wine bar moving to south Grand Forks

A wine bar that opened last year in downtown Grand Forks is moving to a new home on the city's south end.

Helix Wine and Bites is moving from its tight space at 110 N. Third St. to a retail center near Choice Health and Fitness on South Washington Street. It'll be neighbors with businesses such as Signature Jewelers and Dunn Brothers Coffee.

Owner Mike Schepp anticipates the bar will close its downtown location sometime in November before reopening to the public on the south end in January.

The move will give Helix a much larger space. Schepp said they have about 600 square feet to work with downtown, which limits seating capacity and his ability to serve food.

The new, 2,200-square-foot space will allow Helix to start offering dinner with a full kitchen, Schepp said. It will also offer full bar service on top of its existing wine and beer menu.

"A lot of our clients, they absolutely love coming down to us, but they said they'd like to be able to have dinner rather than just stop and have a snack and move on to another restaurant," Schepp said. "Downtown is fantastic, it's been great and we've had good success. It's just the limitations with the space down there is kind of tough."

Despite the changes coming with the new location, Schepp said the focus will remain on wine. He opened Helix in April 2015 in an effort to bring customers wines that are otherwise not available in the area.

"It's still Helix Wine and Bites. It's not turning into a restaurant that has a variety of wines," Schepp said. "We're going to stick with that focus and stick with our retail options that we have, as well."

EGF pizza restaurant opens

A pizza restaurant has opened in downtown East Grand Forks.

Up North Pizza Pub opened last week in the first floor of the apartment building at corner of DeMers Avenue and Fourth Street Northwest. The new eatery offers up woodfire-style pizza that cooks within a couple of minutes in an electric oven, said co-owner Justin LaRocque.

Up North was working out a few kinks, but has received positive feedback so far, LaRocque said.

"We're kind of just taking some baby steps here for the first week to 10 days," he said. That means opening at 4 p.m. instead of 11 a.m. "(We're) hoping by next Tuesday we can be open by 11 a.m."

Along with pizza, Up North offers hot and cold sandwiches, appetizers, salads and sides, as well as a selection of beers, wine and full liquor bar. It's open until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

"It seems like everybody's liking what we're doing so far," LaRocque said.

Edgewood buys 34 senior living properties

Grand Forks-based Edgewood Real Estate Investment Trust will purchase 34 senior housing properties from IRET Properties.

The agreements, announced Thursday, means Edgewood REIT will own the largest senior housing portfolio in the Upper Midwest, according to a news release. The closing dates are expected to be staggered between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31.

The purchase includes independent living, assisted living and memory care facilities in the Dakotas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana. All of the properties are currently leased to entities within the Edgewood group of companies, and Edgewood Management Group will continue to manage the communities, the press release said.

"We are very pleased to acquire these quality assets from IRET Properties, and since the operations and management of the properties will remain the same, this will be a seamless transition for the employees and residents," Edgewood REIT President Phil Gisi said in a statement.