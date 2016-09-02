A suspected overdose death of a Grafton man last week has prompted authorities to issue a warning that fentanyl, a powerful narcotic similar to heroin, may be present in the Grafton area.

A public safety announcement released Friday by the Grafton Police Department stated that officers discovered the body of Eugene Meecham, 30, after responding to an Aug. 26 medical call at 110 W. 14th St. in Grafton.

According to the announcement, a preliminary investigation has found signs that indicate a fentanyl overdose as the possible cause of Meecham's death. The results of a toxicology analysis conducted as part of a UND Medical School autopsy of Meecham's body are still pending.

An ongoing investigation of the death is being conducted by the Grafton Police, as well as the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force and the Walsh County Sheriff's Office.

Fentanyl, the announcement states, is an analgesic with a "high potential for fatal overdose" and a "high probability of addiction/abuse."

The drug believed to possibly be in Grafton is a white, powdery substance that may be mixed with liquid. The announcement states it can have a similar appearance as baking soda and can be consumed by injection.

The announcement cautioned residents to avoid handling any items suspected to have come into contact with fentanyl, including hypodermic needles or syringes. Residents are encouraged to call 911 to report any such items, especially those labelled fentanyl, furanyl-fentanyl or Fu-F.