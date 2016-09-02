North Dakota man hospitalized with West Nile virus

LIDGERWOOD, N.D. - It's peak season in our region for West Nile virus. Health officials are urging anyone outdoors to take precautions against the disease. Those already battling the virus know it can take a tremendous toll.

Up to 80 percent of people infected by West Nile never experience symptoms. But for others it can be deadly.

In a matter of weeks 72-year-old Lidgerwood native Ron Lelm went from a witty, active family man to critically ill and confined to a hospital bed.

"He was in Aberdeen (S.D.) with family over the weekend, and then two days later he was sick at home. And then we brought him hospital and a couple days later after that, they had to sedate him and put him on a ventilator," said his daughter, Kristina Lelm.

The diagnosis comes just a month after Ron's wife lost her battle with a terminal illness.

"It was traumatic. We all couldn't believe it," said Kristina Lelm.

Ron's condition is slowly improving. Wednesday, he took his first steps in nearly two weeks. But before that, the virus caused severe brain-swelling and forced him to use a ventilator and feeding tube. And his family feared the worst.

"We can't lose our dad over a fluke with a mosquito bite," said Lelm.

Earlier this week, a Fargo family says 76-year-old Arnold Esterby died of the same virus. That was North Dakota's first fatal case of West Nile this year. Twenty-six non-fatal cases have been reported, including eight in Cass County.

Minnesota reports no deaths from West Nile this year. But five of the state's 14 non-fatal cases come from Clay County.

Health Department officials call the region a "hotspot" for the virus. But unlike the Zika outbreak in Florida, at-risk areas can't be narrowed down to single neighborhoods.

"Having its main reservoir being in birds means that there's probably an ample supply of that anywhere you go. So I don't think there's any particular need for anybody to be especially alarmed or alerted in that one area," said Ben Prather, Cass County Vector Control.

But the families of those who are battling the virus say they can't help but feel anxious outdoors.

"It was pretty scary when you have your kids outside playing every day and you just don't know."

It could still be a long road to recovery for Ron Lelm. His family is hoping he can be discharged in a couple of weeks.

But doctors say he'll likely need physical therapy for the next year. The family set a GoFundMe page to help with medical expenses.