Dog bites UND student at Lincoln Park, police say

Police are looking for the owner of a dog they said bit a UND student Thursday evening.

Grand Forks police were dispatched at 6:30 p.m. to Altru Hospital, where Jessica Williams, 21, was being treated for a dog bite.

The UND student was playing with her dog at the dog park in Lincoln Drive Park when another dog began fighting with hers, according to a news release. Williams attempted to get her dog away, but the other dog bit her leg, she told police.

Her injuries are not serious, police said, but it is unknown if the attacking dog was current on vaccinations. Williams said she does not know who the owner is.

The biting dog is believed to be a long-haired German shepherd, police said in the release. Anyone with information on the incident should call police at (701) 787-8000.