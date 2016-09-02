Video: Wahpeton football team's bus goes up in flames

MOORHEAD - The ninth grade football team from Wahpeton had to find another ride home from Moorhead Thursday, Sept. 1, after their bus went up in flames.

No one was on the bus at the time.

The bus driver says the bus was acting strangely on the way to Moorhead, and he noticed transmission problems. He dropped off the 25 players and told them to take their things.

He parked it away from cars in the Horizon Middle School parking lot, and 15 minutes later the bus went up in flames.

Fire officials say the fire started in the engine. It took about 15 to 20 minutes to put out.