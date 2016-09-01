SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn.—A coroner has determined that Matthew Deyo shot Aric Babbitt before turning the gun on himself last week in the state of Washington, where the married South St. Paul couple went amid an investigation into their alleged sexual abuse of teenage boys in Minnesota.

Babbitt's death has been ruled a homicide, while Deyo died of suicide, said Randall Gaylord, the coroner for San Juan County in Washington, on Thursday. There were no physical signs of a struggle on either of the bodies, he said.

Babbitt, a South St. Paul elementary school teacher and 1998 graduate of Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., and Deyo, who was studying to be a chiropractor, both died of shotgun wounds to the head in the evening hours of Aug. 24, Gaylord said.

The San Juan County county's sheriff said from the beginning that they were investigating the case as a murder-suicide. A shotgun and a suicide note were found near the bodies, which were discovered Aug. 25 on Lopez Island, in the San Juan Islands in the northwest corner of Washington.

In a text message to family and friends the next day, Babbitt's sister Sara alluded to the criminal investigation and indicated the couple "felt like they didn't have an out and ending their lives was best for them."

"We received a letter from them in the mail yesterday," she wrote. "We are all devastated and in a lot of pain."

Babbitt, 40, and Deyo, 36, knew they were under investigation for allegations of sexual contact with teen boys before they left Minnesota around Aug. 16, according to court documents released this week. They hadn't been charged with a crime.

On Aug. 14, a 16-year-old boy and his parents went to South St. Paul police to report "an ongoing sexual relationship" with Babbitt and Deyo, an affidavit for a search warrant filed in Dakota County District Court read.

The boy told police that Babbitt was his former elementary school teacher, volunteer work supervisor and mentor.

Further investigation revealed other boys had experienced similar sexual activity with the couple, the court document read.

On the day of an Aug. 16 search of the couple's South Fifth Avenue home, investigators attempted to speak with them and explain the nature of the investigation; neither agreed to provide a statement.

Babbitt, who had taught at Lincoln Elementary School since 2002, was put on paid leave by South St. Paul schools the next day.

School district superintendent Dave Webb said Thursday that another possible victim has come forward since the allegations against Babbitt and Deyo became public.

"Since all of the news reports, we have been contacted by an additional victim," he said, adding that police and the school district continue to conduct separate investigations.