From left, Cheryle Benedict, Chris Burwell, Lisa Johnson and Elaine Nelson receive an American flag from Steven Trautman during the installation of the new headstones for veterans buried in Memorial Park Cemetery. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Sandy Gessler, behind, kneels with Cheryle Benedict as she brushes some dirt off of the new headstone placed on her cousin's grave Thursday. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

Elaine Nelson holds on to the shells that were fired during a graveside ceremony for her husband. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)

After more than three decades, a veteran buried in a potter's field in Grand Forks received a long-delayed recognition of his service to his country Thursday.

Family of Duane Burwell, a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War and died and was buried in Memorial Park Cemetery in 1980, sat beside his grave in the afternoon sunshine to pay their respects to the late husband and father as members of the North Dakota National Guard Funeral Honors team did the same.

Elaine Nelson, the former wife of Burwell, said before the ceremony that she thought the event was "awesome."

"It's about time," she said.

Nelson was joined at the gravesite by the children of her and her late husband—Chris Burwell and Lisa Johnson—and Cheryle Benedict, a cousin of the Burwell family.

Johnson said the lack of permanent headstone had posed an issue in previous visits to her father's resting place.

"We knew we had to get it done," she said, adding that visitors to the grave had previously had to find Burwell's plot by using the marked surrounding graves as reference.

An honor guard composed of members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans and two American Legion posts provided a bugle rendition of taps to mark the end of Burwell's service. A color guard stood by as riflemen fired in a four-gun salute.

But Burwell's wasn't the only veteran's grave in the potter's field to go many years without a permanent headstone.

Though 16 total U.S. military veterans lie in that section, Elery Enase McDonald and Harry Lloyd Ose, both U.S. Army veterans of World War II, were also in little-marked graves until the Thursday ceremony. McDonald had been buried in 1983 and Ose in 2005.

Sandy Gessler, a retired U.S. Army Reserve sergeant who served in the Iraq War, said she'd discovered the graves while laying Memorial Day flowers on the more prominently marked veterans' graves.

Gessler said the only sign of the three graves was a small plastic marker placed over each of them.

"I was walking all over these veterans graves without even knowing it," she said. "I was like, 'Are you kidding me? We have veterans here with no headstones?' "

From there, Gessler said she made contact with the cemetery's managers to learn more about the graves and the men they carried.

She and her grandson took on what Gessler described as a "project of love" to see to it that the deceased soldiers got a proper sending off—an entitlement Gessler said they had earned through their service.

"I'm at a loss as to why these veterans did not receive a stone until recently," she said. "For me, that's not acceptable. It's like leaving someone behind."

She added that the length of time the men had gone unmarked was "heartbreaking," but said she believed the Thursday ceremony provided a step towards changing the future to do better.

"They're gone but not forgotten—I don't care if it's been 25 years," Gessler said.

For the family members gathered at the field that afternoon, that sentiment was clear.

Lisa Johnson described the ceremony honoring her father's service as "beautiful" and said it helped provide some closure to a long story of mourning.

"Just to be able to come and know where his place is—it's nice," she said.

