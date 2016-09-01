A new floating dock was installed along the banks of the Red River near downtown Grand Forks last week, and it's already attracting guests excited to get a lne in the water (Grand Forks Herald photo/Sam Easter)

Rick Rogers, visiting Grand Forks to see his son, enjoyed a chance to fish off a new dock on the Red River near downtown Grand Forks on Wednesday. (Grand Forks Herald photo/Sam Easter)

A dock on the Grand Forks side of the Red River is less than a week old, but it's already attracting anglers like Rick Rogers. An Iowa resident visiting North Dakota to see his son, Rogers was out with a pair of fishing poles in one hand and the river flowing past the new structure.

"It's nice," he said. "It's my first time fishing the Red River. I've been wanting to fish it for years. ... I hooked one that was probably 8 or 10 pounds, but it broke my line coming back in."

After several years of work, the dock—a removable, floating structure just north of Sorlie Bridge—is aimed at anglers and nonmotorized boats, such as kayaks, canoes and paddleboards. Kim Greendahl, Greenway specialist for the city of Grand Forks, said the bridge has attracted users since its installation.

"The first night, I came to show my husband and there were people fishing," she said.

"We will probably pull this out the third, fourth week of September, because obviously it goes into storage. And then as soon as water levels allow us in the spring, it'll go back in."

The dock and concrete path were about about four years and $300,000 in the making, according to Greendahl. The first phase, completed in 2012, built the concrete walkway to the river shore from the Greenway parking lot. That cost about $100,000 from the city and the state.

The second phase cost about $200,000, covering engineering, dock installation and completion of the concrete approach, and was also paid for by the city and state.

Greendahl joked the years-long gap between the first and second phases of the project might still be short enough to be called a "fast-track" project considering the many government entities involved. Much of the delay came from the need for permitting from a slew of organizations, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as well as the city and state, and because the design for the dock has been revamped since 2012.

The dock is expected to become a launching point for Ground Up Adventures, a nonprofit that offers kayak and paddleboard rentals on the Red River in Lincoln Drive Park. Joel Larson, a member of the group's board of directors, said the rentals should move to the new dock area soon.

"As soon as we can get down there, we're going to be there. It could be as soon as the next day or two," Larson said. "We're not sure what it's going to mean for business, other than we're going to be downtown. When this all started, that was the location where we intended to be. We're hoping that means more visibility."

Greendahl said the project is an important development for those looking for easier ways to get on the water.

"We've concentrated on the paved trail system," she said. "Now we're really focusing on river access, because people have been saying, 'This is what we want.' "

Rogers said he is already enjoying it.

"I think it's going to be a good deal."