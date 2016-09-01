CROOKSTON—Court documents filed last month against a Grand Forks man detail his and others' alleged involvement in trafficking cocaine in northwest Minnesota.

Jerardo Gonzalez, 21, made his first appearance Thursday in Polk County District Court on multiple felony charges after the Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force said he helped his brother, Juan Andres Gonzalez, 24, of Olso, Minn., Salomon Leandro Gutierrez, 21, and Daniel Morales, 23, both of Crookston, traffick 4 ounces of cocaine over a three-month period in 2014 from North Dakota and Texas to Minnesota.

All were charged in early August and had initial or first appearances between Aug. 5 and Thursday.

Crookston Police started investigating the case May 27, 2014, when an officer received a tip a cocaine supplier was "coming into town that week," according to court documents. A confidential informant who was given "buy money" by officers said he or she purchased 4 grams of marijuana and Adderall pills from Morales, police said in the documents.

An officer said he overheard Morales through an electronic transmitter the informant was wearing say he could get up to a half gram of cocaine and that he was going to Colorado to pick up 5 pounds of marijuana.

In early June 2014, the confidential informant purchased more pills and marijuana from Morales, who said "he was going to start selling cocaine; and he was going to keep selling until he got caught," the court documents stated.

The informant met with Morales again on July 1, 2014, in Crookston to purchase $1,200 in cocaine, according to court documents. An electronic transmitter recorded Morales saying his supplier had anything the informant wanted. The supplier rented a farm near Climax, Minn., because the drugs were "too hot" in Grand Forks, Morales allegedly said.

Morales was arrested that day by East Grand Forks police at a Crookston M&H gas station. He told officers he purchased 7 grams of cocaine from Gutierrez. Morales eventually agreed to cooperate with law enforcement by purchasing cocaine from Gutierrez and Andrew Daniel Alderete.

Morales was able to buy $1,350 worth of cocaine, or about 13 grams, from Gutierrez and Alderete, according to court documents. Gutierrez was arrested July 2, 2014, and police said they found $790 that matched "buy money" officers gave to Morales for the drug deal.

In interviews, Gutierrez, who agreed to cooperate with law enforcement, admitted to selling the cocaine to Morales, adding they had sold drugs out of Alderete's residence in Eldred, Minn., and his supplier was Jerardo Gonzalez, according to court documents.

Gutierrez met with Jerardo Gonzalez July 7, 2014, in Fisher, Minn., where Gutierrez said he purchased $1,250, or about 14 grams, of cocaine from Jerardo Gonzalez, according to court document. Police followed Jerardo Gonzalez to East Grand Forks, where he was arrested.

He told investigators he sold cocaine to Gutierrez, according to court documents. Jerardo Gonzalez added he got the drugs from his brother, Juan Gonzalez, who was identified by drug task force agents as the main distributor, according to a news release.

Juan Gonzalez was arrested shortly after with an automatic pistol in his center console and the "buy money" that had been used to purchase cocaine over that July 2014 week, according to the release. He also said he sold cocaine, according to court documents.

It's unclear from the criminal complaint dated Aug. 4 if Alderete was arrested in connection to the cocaine deal. Court documents indicate he moved to Texas before an officer spoke with him July 9, 2014.

Charging documents also stated other known and unknown persons were involved in the drug deals, though it's unclear to what extent.

Pine to Prairie Drug Task Force representatives declined to comment on the case, referring the Herald to a news release that was issued last week.

The Gonzalezes and Gutierrez have been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime of sale, first-degree controlled substance crime of sale and failure to affix a tax stamp, all felonies. Each of the first-degree crime of sale charges carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and $1 million in fines.

Jerardo Gonzalez also faces a second first-degree controlled substance crime of sale, a felony. He and Saloman were charged with fourth-degree driving while impaired, a misdemeanor.

Juan Gonzalez also faces a gross misdemeanor charge of carrying a pistol without a permit.

Morales has been charged with five felony counts of controlled substance crime of sale—two fifth-degree, two fourth-degree and one second-degree.