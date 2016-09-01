GF man charged with child neglect

A Grand Forks man has been charged with child neglect after police said he was driving with his 6-month-old child wearing a seat belt around the infant's neck or head.

Kalab Ashley Alberty, 30, was stopped at 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of Cenex at 4315 DeMers Ave. after Grand Forks Police received a report of a man who took his infant daughter in a vehicle without proper restraints.

Alberty, who was driving a Dodge Caravan, told police he was driving around town with the child in the front seat of the vehicle, according to court documents. A police officer observed the child positioned in the passenger seat with an adult seat belt around her.

"The top strap was situated around the infant's head/neck area," police said in the report.

The seat belt was being used as intended if an adult were wearing it, Sgt. Travis Benson said.

Alberty appeared Thursday in Grand Forks District Court on a Class C felony charge, which carries a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

His next court appearance is Oct. 5.