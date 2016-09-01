Grafton man charged with selling morphine pills

GRAFTON, N.D.—A Grafton man has been accused of selling morphine pills in Walsh County.

Nicholas Ryan Gallaway, 30, was charged Aug. 22 in Walsh County District Court with prohibited acts involving a controlled substance, a Class B felony, and two misdemeanors of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

The charges stem from an Aug. 21 arrest, when Grafton police received a report of a man selling "little pink pills" behind Hugo's. Police found Gallaway, who initially denied selling the pills, according to a criminal complaint. A Walsh County bench warrant had been issued for Gallaway, and police told him he would be searched.

That's when Gallaway told police he was selling the pills to get a pack of cigarettes, according to the complaint. Police said they found 26 pinkish pills in a "dime bag," a term for a bag containing $10 worth of marijuana that is sold to buyers.

"This is common packaging when engaged in the sale of controlled substances and (is) totally inconsistent with utilizing medications in a prescribed manner," the criminal complaint stated.

Police also said they found marijuana on Gallaway's person along with a yellow straw he said was used to "snort" pills."

The pills were determined to be morphine.

Gallaway had a bond reduction hearing Thursday, and his next court appearance is Sept. 29.

He faces 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine for the Class B felony charge.