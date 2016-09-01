August hotter, wetter than usual, but not by much

August has been wetter and hotter than normal in Grand Forks — but not by much.

Al Voelker, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said the average temperature for Grand Forks was 69.3 degrees, just 1 degree warmer than the historical average for the month.

The single-day high and low were 90 and 45 degrees on Aug. 3 and 21, respectively, falling short of record territory.

Last year's extremes were 96 and 40 degrees and nowhere near the record 104 degrees, set in 1983, and 31 degrees, set in 1986.

The rainfall total for the month was 4.45 inches, also short of the record 6.21 inches. The historical average is about 3.14 inches.

Voelker said the slightly higher amount of rainfall this year is not that unusual.

"That's not anything really significant, but still about an inch and a quarter," he said.

This August comes on the tail end of a summer made notable by severe weather patterns, the most recent of which rolled through the Grand Forks area on Aug. 27, producing multiple tornadoes.

"We've had quite a bit of severe weather, but on the other hand, over the last two years, we haven't had a lot of severe weather," Voelker said. "What we've had this summer is probably a little closer to average."

The historical average for September is 56.9 degrees, Voelker said. Historical precipitation levels are at 2.05 inches, he said.

"We're kind of looking for equal chances across the board ... for both temperature and precipitation," Voelker said of the month ahead. "(There's) no clear signal on whether we're going to be above or below."