FARGO—A Kansas lawyer has been selected to conduct an independent investigation into North Dakota State University President Dean Bresciani's handling of a controversial new media policy for covering Bison athletics.

The chancellor's office of the North Dakota University System announced on Thursday, Sept. 1, that it has hired Kathy Perkins, a lawyer in Lawrence, Kan., whose legal practice focuses largely on workplace and employment law, investigations and mediation.

Perkins' proposal was one of eight that were considered, with fee estimates ranging from $7,000 to $150,000. Perkins' estimated fee is $8,000 to $12,000, according to the chancellor's office.

The audit committee of the State Board of Higher Education voted unanimously last month to hire an independent investigator to determine whether Bresciani's handling of the media guidelines violated any board policies.

At the time, board members said it was important to hire an independent investigator, someone with no ties to NDSU or the University of North Dakota, to conduct an impartial review.

The investigation follows controversy that ensued after new media guidelines were announced on July 29 and scrapped days later.

The new policies would have restricted the access of news outlets that did not have contracts with NDSU to broadcast football and basketball games. KVLY-TV won the television contract and Radio FM Media won the radio contract for both sports.

Forum Communications Co., which publishes The Forum and owns WDAY-TV, submitted a bid but did not win a contract.

Text messages between Bresciani and athletic department officials showed that Bresciani initially supported efforts to defend the new media rules and mocked those critical of them, a tone that seemed to contradict his Aug. 2 public statement that he was "profoundly disappointed when I learned the facts about the issue."

In a clarifying statement, Bresciani said his comments were misinterpreted.

"It appears that this comment has been interpreted to mean that I was disappointed in the new guidelines, when in fact, I was disappointed in the process," Bresciani wrote. "Because of this interpretation, some people believe that my initial support of the guidelines ... cannot be reconciled with this statement. I can understand how some misunderstood my meaning. The simple truth remains that I was disappointed in the process."

Kathleen Neset, the higher education board's president, said the way Bresciani handled the controversy was similar to earlier communication concerns board members had, cited among the reasons for delaying a decision on extending his contract.

Perkins' investigation findings are expected in a final report by Sept. 30.

