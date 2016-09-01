Weather Forecast

Close

    Charges dropped against man arrested in prostitution case in hotel on UND campus

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 12:31 p.m.
    Alan Brandley, left, and Breanna Sibila, arrested in connection to a report of prostitution at a Grand Forks hotel.

    Charges against a Kansas man alleging he tried to solicit a Minneapolis woman for sex have been dismissed.

    Alan Steven Brandley, 43, of Overland Park, Kan., was set to go to trial earlier this week on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and offering to hire an individual to engage in sexual activities, but the Grand Forks District Court dropped the case against him last week. Brandley was arrested April 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn on UND's campus with Breanna Marie Sibila, who was 18 years old when police said the two met online and made arrangements to meet.

    Sibila has a final disposition hearing today on two Class B misdemeanor charges: possession of marijuana and possession or consumption of alcohol by a person under the age of 21.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsAlan BrandleyBreanna Sibila
    Advertisement
    randomness