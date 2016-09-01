Walls and Ceilings Magazine has named Forks Lath and Plaster Inc. as one of its top 50 contractors nationally. Gerald Roach operates Lath and Plaster out of Mekinock, N.D. The company caters primarily to corporate businesses and its portfolio includes numerous jobs in the tri-state region.

Marvin Windows and Doors receives honors

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is honoring Marvin Windows and Doors of Warroad, Minn., as well as 10 other organizations that have achieved noteworthy innovation in the field of health care. Marvin was chosen for Blue Cross' "Trailblazer Tour," a Blue Cross online initiative that was launched to improve Minnesota's communities. Marvin was chosen for its creation of an on-site clinic that focuses on personal wellness and will even cater to employees' spouses.

Prairie Business recognizes top places to work

Prairie Business magazine has recently published 2016's 50 Best Places to Work. Businesses included on the list are for profit, located in the northern Plains and have 99 or fewer employees. Nine-hundred-fifty companies were nominated through anonymous employee satisfaction surveys. The following area businesses made the list: AGVISE Laboratories, Alerus, EAPC Architects Engineers, Icon Architectural Group, MetroPlains Management, Norby's Work Perks, Gate City Bank, Midco and Odney.