Victims identified in fatal crash near Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.D.—The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified two people involved in a fatal car crash that occurred Tuesday night in Griggs County.

Alan Goyne of Finley, N.D., was driving a 1979 Corvette east on N.D. Highway 200 about 4 miles east of Cooperstown when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road around 7:30 p.m., according to a news release issued Thursday. Goyne, 37, overcorrected the vehicle, which went into the north ditch before rolling onto its roof, totaling the car, the release stated.

Tenisha Dean, Goyne's 28-year-old passenger from Cooperstown, was injured in the crash and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. Goyne died at the scene.

The two were not wearing their seat belts.