CAVALIER, N.D.—A Mountain, N.D., man faces burglary and assault charges after prosecutors said he used a piece of wood from a broken door frame to hit his victim.

Marvin Dean Bjornson, who was born in 1978, was charged Aug. 24 in Pembina County District Court with burglary, a Class B felony, and simple assault-domestic violence, a Class A misdemeanor, which carries a sentence of up to a year in prison with a $3,000 fine. His bond was set at $5,000, but he requested his bond be reduced during a hearing Thursday.

Bjornson was arrested after he went to a home at 55 Main Ave. in Mountain, prosecutors said. There, he kicked the door open, breaking the door frame, before punching a female victim in the face, according to a criminal complaint. He then took a piece of broken wood from the door frame and struck the woman in her stomach, prosecutors said in the complaint.

Bjornson faces 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if convicted on the Class B felony.