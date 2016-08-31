Seven-month-old Aiyanna Herald shares a smile with her parents Dane and Misty Herald at the NICU picnic in University Park Wednesday. photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

Dr. Durga Panda, Medical Director of the NICU, joins a group of parents with babies who spent time in the NICU at Altru Hospital in recent years at a picnic for families that have used the NICU as well as staff from the NICU. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

On Wednesday evening, Charles Maro played with his parents at University Park in Grand Forks much like any other toddler would.

But for Charles, who's not yet 2 years old, the road to the park was bumpier than most. His mother, Nikki Antonson, said her son was born prematurely and suffered from some often-frightening health problems as a result.

"He would have these spells," Antonson said. "He would stop breathing and we'd have to use oxygen to get him back. He had many, many of those, I don't even remember how many."

Charles spent the first four months of his life between the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks and a corresponding setting at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

Antonson said her son's complications were common to premature babies and that he eventually outgrew them—with some help from a caffeine-based medication and the watchful care of nurses and physicians.

Many of those specialists were also at the park on Wednesday night to mark the first annual NICU Reunion Picnic, an event that drew many children like Charles and their families to meet under happier terms with the Altru specialists that had helped them find their way home.

Koree Hoffman was there with her two sons, Hudson and Griffin, who were both born prematurely and spent weeks at the NICU.

Hoffman said the two boys are now on track in terms of their growth and health. Their earlier days were a "little overwhelming," she added, but the NICU staff had helped her cope with the emotional challenges.

"They definitely come through, calm you down and walk you through everything," Hoffman said. "It's wonderful, it was really wonderful and we had a great experience."

Misty and Dane Herald also came to the park Wednesday with their daughter, Aiyanna, who surveyed the picnic from atop Dane's shoulders.

He explained that Aiyanna was born three months early and had only weighed about three pounds at the time of her birth.

Misty said Aiyanna was her first "premie" and that, during a hard time, she had found the staff at the NICU to be excellent.

"They treat you like family," she said. "They just go above and beyond for every family, and when you're scared, they'll sit there with you and explain everything and make you not so scared."

Amy Zabinski, the patient care supervisor at the NICU, said she had once been on the other side of the equation years earlier with her own son.

She said the day-to-day work in the unit, beyond the hands-on care of the newborns, involves much in the way of coordination between different parts of the hospital, as well as educating worried parents through a sometimes complicated care process.

Wednesday's picnic was a good opportunity to see the follow-up of her young patients' lives beyond the hospital's walls.

"This is kind of like seeing how the chapter went on after they left," Zabinski said.