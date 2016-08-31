David and Amy Jo Paukert look over one of their guest books recalling customers from North Carolina. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

David and Amy Jo Paukert, owners of the First Heritage Arts Gallery, in Michigan, N.D., which features work from artists all over the state. The gallery will be closed after Labor Day. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

Various pieces from different artists greet customers after they walk into First Heritage Arts Gallery. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

Two wood carvings of an old man and woman sit among other wood carvings on one of the shelves at First Heritage Arts Gallery in Michigan, N.D. (Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald)

MICHIGAN, N.D.—David and Amy Jo Paukert said they are collectors and artists.

So it made sense to open Michigan Heritage Arts Gallery and Gifts, a store that plays host to the products and art pieces of 60 North Dakotans.

"It was just out of a love and a want to have an outlet for artists to sell their products," Amy Jo Paukert said.

The store that has been open for almost 17 years will close after the Labor Day weekend. The Paukerts, who sell pieces of art for commission, rent-free, said they would like to simplify their lives.

"It just felt like it is always going to be tough to close," David Paukert said. "It just feels like the right time."

From the outside, the store along U.S. Highway 2 doesn't look like much. It's nestled inside a white building on South Street.

But those walking into the store have been greeted with music and myriad craft items.

"It's an eclectic mix," he said. "That's kind of what people have been drawn to with the gallery, is that they drive in and they realize it is a little, tiny space but there is an awful lot of things in here."

The store has served as a venue for North Dakota artists to sell their items. The items can seem limitless—flower-painted pebbles, handcrafted greeting cards, portraits made of wool, mittens and painted pictures of prairie buildings. David Paukert, an artist himself, also sells his photography and a book he published on the subject.

"What's been fun is people come in and everybody finds something a little bit different, that there is kind of something for everyone," he said, adding the store's products have broad appeal.

Even odd products like emu oil and patchouli shave bars can be found in the store.

Then there are the ones that surprise visitors, like the wooden carvings from Minot featuring U.S. states, including Michigan.

"I didn't realize when we opened this business that Highway 2 goes from the state of Michigan out to the coast," she said. "So people from the state of Michigan want to stop in the city of Michigan."

Showcase for state

Michigan, a Nelson County city of roughly 300 residents, is about 40 miles east of Devils Lake.

The store opened in October of 1999 after the two purchased the space, which used to be a car dealership. After the business closed, they inquired about the building.

"So he said, 'Hop in my car. I have something to show you,' " Amy Jo Paukert said. "So he brought us up here and said, 'Wouldn't this be a great space for a gallery?' "

"It all kind of happened just like that," David Paukert said, snapping his fingers.

The two intended to run the business as a co-op, wondering if other artists would help with the business. But the shop quickly attracted dozens of artists from across the state.

The store was meant to emphasize North Dakota's art tradition, which included homesteaders handcrafting items to survive on the prairie.

"Our goal was to not only provide a venue for artists, but to foster an awareness of the value of

heritage arts in our region," he said. "A stop in our gallery offered the visitors a slice of the artistic cultural spectrum of North Dakota."

The owners also took pride in selling items made in North Dakota, as opposed to trinkets with the words "North Dakota" printed on them that could have been made in another country.

Over the years, the couple kept books for guests to sign. That collection has grown with the art pieces. Names reflect visitors from across the country, from as far south as Florida to the West Coast. Some have left comments about the store and what it should supply.

"It's amazing who will stop in here," she said. "People biking across the U.S."

It's been fun to see the products that have come through the stores and how the artists have grown their business, the Paukerts said.

Many have returned to the shop to see what is new or to simply say hello.

"I think people like the back roads places," he said. "They like those rural stops where they might see something different."

The Paukerts wanted to thank the artists, employees and locals who supported them over the years. The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Monday in appreciation of its customers.

Owning the store has been incredible, Amy Jo Paukert said, adding they were so lucky to have that experience.

"We didn't really know exactly what we would get once we got into it," David Paukert said. "I think once you look back, we've gained a whole lot more."