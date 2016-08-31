GF school enrollment up 69 students

Enrollment in Grand Forks Public Schools increased by 69 students compared with the start of the 2015 school year.

Enrollment for the state of the 2016-17 school year marks the sixth consecutive year of increases throughout Grand Forks Public Schools.

The district counted 7,352 students this year, an increase of 69 students from last year's opening enrollment number. This number includes an increase of 25 elementary and 71 middle school students and a decrease of 27 high school students.

The school district's demographer projected an enrollment of 7,345, giving them a 99.9 percent accuracy rate, said Assistant Superintendent Jody Thompson.

This academic school year has the highest enrollment for Grand Forks Public Schools since the 2005-2006 school year.

The district includes Nathan F. Elementary and Middle School, located at Grand Forks Air Force Base.