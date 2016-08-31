Skip to main content
Login
Register
Classifieds
CarsHQ
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
Grand Forks Herald
Search
Search
Sections
Home
news
Headlines
GF school enrollment up 69 students
Invasive insects, noxious weed seeds found in rail containers from Asia at Canadian border
New Rockford man to change pleas in fatal wedding reception shooting
GREAT INDOORS: Carrot cake for back-to-school breakfast? Yes, with these healthy breakfast cookies
Northwood sex offender sentenced for exposing himself, having sexual contact with a dog
More Topics
agriculture
business
crime and courts
education
local
politics
region
sports
Headlines
New OC Johnson expecting growth by Leidner, Gophers offense
UND FOOTBALL: Tough opponent, high expectations
PREP FOOTBALL: All in the family
NCHC says 'no' to potential league expansion
Bills add former Bison LB Humber, cut kicker
More Topics
UND hockey
UND football
UND basketball
prep sports
local sports
pro sports
scoreboard
accent
Headlines
EATBEAT: Culver's: So many choices, it's almost bewildering
CHEF JESS: Do you know the Muffin Plan?
From candied bacon to mini donut beer, treats can be fun at Minnesota State Fair
Liven up your desk space with color and accessories
Finding the way to FIT
More Topics
entertainment
family
food
health
life & style
obituaries
Headlines
Nadine A. Pistner
Margret A. Rueger
Barbara Ann Raddatz
Lucille Rykken Bronson
Edgar F. Luehring
outdoors
Headlines
READER PHOTO: Bear takes out the garbage near Bemidji
Tony Dorn Jr. elk
East Grand Forks girl treated for cancer goes on family houseboat adventure
Late August is hummingbird season
NICE FISH: Great catches around the region
More Topics
hunting
fishing
recreation
wildlife
trophy room
outdoors calendar
opinion
Headlines
OUR OPINION: Time to give school vote a rest
LETTER: Grand Forks has nothing to fear from smog rules
LETTER: UND sports can't be exempted from cuts
Port: Law enforcement at pipeline protests take precautions after social media threats
Port: ND mom fights to make college campuses safe for young men
More Topics
letters
op-ed columns
our opinion
staff columnists
featured columnists
celebrations
Headlines
Slick-Gorder
103rd Birthday
50th Wedding Anniversary
Hoffman-Kroll
Vigstol-McWalter
More Topics
anniversaries
birthdays
births
engagements
generations
special occasions
weddings
Weather Forecast
Close
Forecast
Radar
Tweet
Supreme Court orders new trial for man convicted of 2014 murder
GREAT INDOORS: Carrot cake for back-to-school breakfast? Yes, with these healthy breakfast cookies
By
Tracy Briggs
Today at 7:22 p.m.
1 / 3
Healthy carrot cake breakfast cookies.Dave Wallis / Forum News Service
2 / 3
Healthy carrot cake breakfast cookies.Dave Wallis / Forum News Service
3 / 3
Explore related topics:
News
food
recipes
the great indoors
Tracy Briggs
columns
Advertisement