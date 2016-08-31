Search
    Northwood sex offender sentenced for exposing himself, having sexual contact with a dog

    By April Baumgarten Today at 7:01 p.m.

    NORTHWOOD, N.D.—A sex offender who lived in Northwood will spend a year behind bars for exposing himself and having sexual contact with a dog.

    Reuben John Pfau, 74, pleaded guilty Dec. 31 in Grand Forks County District Court to indecent exposure, a Class C felony, and a deviate sexual act, a Class A misdemeanor. On Wednesday, Judge Donald Hager sentenced him to five years in prison, but three years were suspended. He also will receive 350 days credit for time served.

    The charges stem from two Northwood incidents in late August 2015, according to court documents. Pfau exposed himself in public on Aug. 24 to a female victim, Northwood police said. On Aug. 26, Pfau also had sexual contact with a dog.

    Pfau has multiple sex offender convictions dating back to 1972 when he was sentenced for injury to public decency in Grand Forks District Court for exposing himself twice to young girls walking by his yard. He also was convicted Nov. 6, 1985, in Benson County District Court for corruption or solicitation of a minor after investigators said he molested two young girls, including a 5-year-old. Both sentences were deferred.

    Pfau was convicted Feb. 26, 1990, in Grand Forks County District Court for gross sexual imposition after investigators said he molested an 11-year-old girl at his apartment several times. He also showed the girl pornography. He was sentenced to five years in prison.

    His sex offender risk status is moderate but must register for the rest of his life.

    April Baumgarten

    April Baumgarten joined the Grand Forks Herald May 19, 2015.

    abaumgarten@gfherald.com
    (701) 780-1248
