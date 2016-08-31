District 2A Rep. Dave Hancock, right, listens to Jo Lange, Red Lake Schools Food Service Coordinator, as she leads a tour of the newly finished cafeteria and kitchen space located between the Red Lake High School and Middle School facilities. MAGGI STIVERS / FORUM NEWS SERVICE

RED LAKE, Minn.—A school district recognized nationally for its healthy lunch program will now be able to deliver meals to students in a state-of-the-art facility.

On Wednesday, Red Lake School District officials, construction company representatives and area legislators gathered in the newly finished cafeteria and kitchen space located between the high school and middle school facilities. The opening ceremony marked the end of a project started as a bonding request to the Minnesota Legislature.

In 2013, the district was successful in obtaining $5.5 million from the Legislature's bonding bill to fund the majority of the project, with Red Lake contributing roughly $69,000. According to Red Lake School District Superintendent Anne Lundquist, the project broke ground in June 2015 and took just less than a year to finish.

"We moved from very antiquated facilities that weren't lending themselves to the nutritious meals that we want to provide for the kids," Lundquist said. "We had included salad bars in recent years, but there wasn't much room for them."

Before opening the new cafeteria, which will serve about 500 students in grades 6-12, the district was using two separate cafeterias, both decades old, for the high school and middle school. Willie Larson, Red Lake School District business manager, said the high school, for example, had a cafeteria built in 1960 and used a cooler from 1958.

With the new cafeteria, students will be able to have both breakfast and lunch in a modern facility. Included in the new cafeteria are TVs, charging stations for devices and space for students to study.

"Improving outcomes for students, particularly academic outcomes, transcends just instruction in the classroom. We need to have solid nutrition with high quality foods for the students," Lundquist said. "If the students' basic needs aren't met, if those students aren't well fed, all of the academics from the classroom would be lost.

"When you support good nutrition, you support good academic outcomes."

With the new cafeteria better meeting the nutrition needs of students, Lundquist said the schools will be better able to achieve its overall mission, which is to empower students to become ambassadors for the Red Lake Nation.

On a daily basis, the new cafeteria will allow staff to provide three entree options for students, as well as fresh fruit, vegetables and a full salad bar. The healthier options at the school aren't new, though, and the initiatives to bring them in have paid off.

Because of the dedication to the nutritious meals, Red Lake Schools Food Service Coordinator Jo Lange said the district was able to earn the title of Silver School from the United States Department of Agriculture's Healthier US Challenge.

"The award was made possible by classroom nutrition education, physical education requirements and the healthy meal services," Lange said. "The combined efforts of all the district's staff allowed Red Lake to get the distinction from the USDA, and it's an accomplishment to be proud of."