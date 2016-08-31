HBO declined to reveal any character details for Broadbent's role, except to tell EW that it will be "significant." The network was equally cagey about a brief but pivotal part that Ian McShane played in Season 6, which turned out to be vital in reintroducing the fan-favorite character of The Hound, previously thought dead.

Now that the hit series has outpaced George R. R. Martin's novels, fans are in uncharted territory when it comes to new character additions, and it's likely that the producers will be even more spoiler-averse than usual to protect the show's secrets as "Game of Thrones" embarks on its penultimate season. Season 7 has already been confirmed to be shorter than previous years, totaling seven episodes instead of 10, with HBO confirming that Season 8 will be the fantasy hit's last.