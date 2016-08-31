Search
Delvin Shaw to get new trial for murder of Grand Forks man

    By April Baumgarten Today at 2:52 p.m.
    Delvin Lamont Shaw reacts to his sentencing in the courtroom for the murder of Jose Lopez on Friday, July 31, 2015, in Grand Forks, N.D. (Logan Werlinger/Grand Forks Herald)

    A man sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of a Grand Forks man will get a new trial.

    The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled the Grand Forks District Court misapplied the law and abused its discretion in admitting evidence against Delvin Lamont Shaw, who was found guilty by a jury last year for the June 24, 2014, murder of Jose Luis "Joe" Lopez. Investigators said Shaw broke into Lopez's Grand Forks apartment, where the victim and his wife were sleeping, and shot him to death.

    The Supreme Court ruling Wednesday said information about an earlier burglary was used in the case without the required analysis and without giving the cautionary instruction on the limited purpose of the evidence.

    "After reviewing the entire record, we cannot conclude the admission of the evidence of the earlier burglary without the required analysis and without a cautionary instruction was harmless error," the ruling stated.

    April Baumgarten

