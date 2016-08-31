Ben Prather, vector control director for Cass County checks sorts through a pile of collected mosquitos from the Fargo Country Club looking for Culex tarsalis, a type of mosquito known to be a carrier of West Nile, June 29, 2012 in West Fargo, ND. Jesse Trelstad / The Forum

FARGO — A 76-year-old Fargo man died this week after contracting the mosquito-borne West Nile virus, according to his family.

Arnold Thomas Esterby died Sunday, Aug. 28, at Sanford Health. His sister, Karen Jacobsen, said doctors at the hospital told Esterby's family that he tested positive for West Nile.

Laura Cronquist, an epidemiologist with the North Dakota Department of Health, said the state has not confirmed any West Nile deaths this year. Citing privacy laws, she declined to say whether the department is looking into Esterby's case.

Cronquist said the Health Department will issue a news release if it confirms a death from West Nile.

So far this year, 26 nonfatal cases of West Nile have been detected in North Dakota, including eight in Cass County, according to the Health Department.

In 2015, North Dakota recorded 23 cases of West Nile, including one death, and the state saw the same number of cases in 2014, including two deaths, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

West Nile symptoms — fever, headache, body aches or a rash — can surface up to two weeks after someone is bitten. Severe symptoms can include a stiff neck, confusion, paralysis, coma or death. Though, 70 to 80 percent of people with the virus don't show any symptoms.

This year, the virus was first detected in Cass County in an adult mosquito in the Osgood neighborhood near the Sheyenne River on July 21.

Esterby lived in north Fargo near the Fargodome, and he had not recently traveled outside the area, his sister said.

Esterby worked at the Fargo Jet Center. A celebration of his life is scheduled at the center from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. Funeral services are set for 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3., at Emmanuel United Church in Rugby.