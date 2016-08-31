N.D. man accused of stealing SUV with 6-year-old inside

WILLISTON, N.D.—A Williston man told police that he saw keys in the ignition of an SUV sitting in a local grocery store parking lot Sunday evening, and jumped in and drove away without noticing a sleeping 6-year-old girl in the back seat.

Corey Whitecloud, 27, was charged with theft and reckless endangerment after the girl was found unhurt about a mile away and the abandoned vehicle discovered nearby.

Police tracked the child down by calling her on a cell phone that was inside the SUV at the time of the alleged heist.

"The officer told her to run to the corner of the street and tell him what street sign she saw," Sgt. Detective Amy Nickoloff of the Williston Police Department said.

The girl was found a short time later at the intersection of 11th Street East and Fourth Avenue East.

The girl's mother, 25, reported the theft around 5:40 p.m., telling police that she'd been inside Albertson's grocery store in Williston while her daughter slept in her SUV. When she came back out, the vehicle was gone.

A short time later, the girl called her grandmother from inside the SUV, reports say.

An investigation into how long and why the girl was left alone continues with the help of Williams County Social Services, Nickoloff said.

Whitecloud was arrested on Monday. He told investigators that he'd been drinking, and noticed the engine was running in the SUV, which he thought was unoccupied.

He abandoned the vehicle in an alley near 11th Street East after deciding the theft was unwise, according to court records.

Surveillance video from the store showed Whitecloud purchasing cigarettes inside Albertson's, then walking through the parking lot and climbing into the SUV through a passenger door.

Whitecloud has a lengthy history of vehicle-related convictions, including four DUIs, driving with a suspended license, failing to report accidents, fleeing from police and reckless driving.

In 2011, he led Williston police on a high-speed chase through a residential area before crashing his car and taking off on foot to his home.

Later the same year, Whitecloud was the subject of another pursuit that culminated on Second Avenue West, where he jumped out of a moving car and ran away, forcing an officer to jump inside the runaway vehicle to stop it ahead of a busy intersection.

He is being held at the Williams County Correctional Center on $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 20.