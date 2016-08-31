Man dead, woman injured in Corvette crash near Cooperstown

COOPERSTOWN, N.D.—A man is dead after a car he was driving rolled Tuesday night in Griggs County.

About 7:30 p.m., the male driver was eastbound on N.D. Highway 200 about 4 miles east of Cooperstown in a 1979 Corvette when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The driver overcorrected and the vehicle went into the north ditch before rolling onto its roof, troopers said in the release.

A female passenger was injured in the crash and was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo. The man died at the scene. The car was totaled.

The two were not wearing their seat belts.

The victims were not named pending notification to family.