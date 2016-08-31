Plane that looked like president's touched down in Fargo

FARGO - If you thought you might have spotted the president's plane in Fargo on Monday, Aug. 29 you weren't alone.

A large airplane with the executive seal touched down at Hector International Airport, but it was here for a different sort of official business.

No, we didn't receive a secret visit from President Barack Obama, but the conditions here at Hector did attract an executive plane from the military.

Eyes on the skies in Fargo on Monday afternoon saw something that raised a few eyebrows.

"It looked like it had 'United States of America' written across it with an American flag on the back tail. So I called one of my friends and said, 'Are you seeing this too? Is that Air Force One?'" said Zac Volk, of Fargo.

Volk was on his way home from work when he thought he spotted an airplane like this.

It wasn't long before he and others started speculating.

"Is this an unannounced visit from the president? Or is this Air Force Two and it's the Vice President?" said Volk.

Why wouldn't the Commander in Chief stop by Fargo?

"Maybe congratulate the Bison on a first of the year win," said Volk.

What Volk and others saw was actually something more like this: a military plane with a similar paint scheme.

Radio communication from Air Traffic Control confirms a smaller C-40 Clipper was practicing a "touch and go" maneuver.

Radio: "Tower 167 it's going to be a delay for 737 that's in a pattern. Did you want to make a 180 and taxi? It's in a pattern so you might be waiting several times."

The plane appears to be en-route to a Maryland Air Force Base.

Pilot: "Tower 283, if possible we'd like to pick up our clearance back to Andrews."

Radio: "10-3, Roger. Clear to Andrews Air Force Base."

Hector staff says the practice runs aren't unusual.

It's not the Bison's winning record attracting pilots; it's the airport's long runways, relatively light traffic and windy conditions.

"I was hoping I could bump into him and maybe catch up, see how things are going. But no, it turns out it was for military training purposes," said Volk.

The airport says the Air Guard out of Minneapolis routinely makes landings here.

Next week, Boeing plans to test a brand new plane in the Fargo winds.