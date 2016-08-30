Grand Forks teacher wins $100,000 Powerball lottery drawing

Ruth Pederson, a Grand Forks middle school teacher of more than 20 years, had prayed Sunday night for a good first day of class after summer vacation.

As that first Monday of the year went on and the excited special education instructor marveled at how much the kids had grown over the break, it became clear her prayers had been answered. What wasn't yet clear was the extent.

Not long after Pederson left school, she discovered she'd won the lottery—a $100,000 Powerball with Power Play prize from numbers drawn on Saturday.

"I remember thinking, 'Oh, my feet are sore, I should sit,' " she said Tuesday evening as she drove back from Bismarck, where she'd claimed her winnings earlier that day. "It was about 10 minutes to 4 p.m., so I had about 10 minutes left and had forgotten I had the ticket. I looked at it, then looked at another teacher and asked, 'Do you think four white balls and a Powerball is good?' "

Pederson described herself as an occasional lottery player and said her son had been the one to eventually explain that she'd won the drawing on the "quick pick" ticket.

She spent the second day of the school year on her trip to Bismarck. Calling in absent from her classroom wasn't easy, even with the circumstances.

"It was really hard to leave and know a substitute was there taking care of my kids," Pederson said, "but the principal told me to go!"

While in Bismarck, she took the time to pose for a photo with a giant check made out for her winnings.

Though she said the whole experience has been a good time, Pederson said the most enjoyable part about winning the lottery has been watching the reactions of the people she's told about it.

"I've never heard so many expletives!" Pederson said. "Then the giggling and the laughing that people do, it's just really hilarious to hear everybody's reactions. And what's so fun about it is that everybody says, 'My goodness, it's just so fun to hear good news!' And then more laughter."

When it comes to the winnings, Pederson said she plans to defer to "North Dakota conservatism" and spend "just a bit" updating her house. From there, she plans to put the rest in the bank to plan ahead for a rainy day.

"It's not going to change my life, but what it does is it gives me a little breathing room," Pederson said. "I really thank my lucky stars and I thank God—I've hardly unfolded my hands in prayer, I'm so grateful."