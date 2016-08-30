Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    East Grand Forks family displaced in fire

    By Andrew Haffner Today at 9:02 p.m.

    An East Grand Forks family was displaced from their home Saturday by a fire that engulfed the family's garage, according to fire officials.

    A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit Mackenzie McMaines and Matt Herceg, who, along with their two children, were driven from the house on the 700 block of Eighth Street S.E.

    Brian Shawn, regional communications director for the Red Cross, said the family's insurance is helping them with a hotel stay in the meantime and that the Red Cross can provide some assistance for food and clothing.

    "They sounded pretty down in the dumps, so hopefully we can help them out," Shawn said. "It can be pretty overwhelming, especially with kids."

    A news release from the East Grand Forks Fire Department said the garage was "completely involved" by the fire with a vehicle inside. The release stated that a crew of 16, assisted by four fire engines, one rescue unit and an aerial platform unit, was able to gain control of the fire in about 15 minutes.

    Still, the garage and entryway of the home received "extensive" damage and the house itself experienced smoke damage throughout.

    McMaines and Herceg could not be reached for comment. The GoFundMe account can be seen here: https://www.gofundme.com/2m72vhw

    Explore related topics:NewsnewsEast Grand ForksFireMackenzie McMainesMatt Hercegeast grand forks fire departmentRed CrossBrian Shawnlocal
    Andrew Haffner

    Andrew Haffner started working as a reporter for The Press in June 2015. He covers the city of Dickinson, Dickinson State University and K-12 education, along with general assignment duties. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison with a bachelor's degree in journalism, political science and international studies. While at the UW, he alternated working for both of the campus' student newspapers, The Badger Herald and The Daily Cardinal. In his spare time, Andrew enjoys spending time on the trails of Theodore Roosevelt National Park, reading and exploring western North Dakota. Be sure to say hi if you see him around town!

    ahaffner@thedickinsonpress.com
    (701) 456-1206
    Advertisement
    randomness