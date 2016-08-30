East Grand Forks family displaced in fire

An East Grand Forks family was displaced from their home Saturday by a fire that engulfed the family's garage, according to fire officials.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to benefit Mackenzie McMaines and Matt Herceg, who, along with their two children, were driven from the house on the 700 block of Eighth Street S.E.

Brian Shawn, regional communications director for the Red Cross, said the family's insurance is helping them with a hotel stay in the meantime and that the Red Cross can provide some assistance for food and clothing.

"They sounded pretty down in the dumps, so hopefully we can help them out," Shawn said. "It can be pretty overwhelming, especially with kids."

A news release from the East Grand Forks Fire Department said the garage was "completely involved" by the fire with a vehicle inside. The release stated that a crew of 16, assisted by four fire engines, one rescue unit and an aerial platform unit, was able to gain control of the fire in about 15 minutes.

Still, the garage and entryway of the home received "extensive" damage and the house itself experienced smoke damage throughout.

McMaines and Herceg could not be reached for comment. The GoFundMe account can be seen here: https://www.gofundme.com/2m72vhw