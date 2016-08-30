12-year-old boy accused of menacing adult in Devil's Lake

A 12-year-old boy has been referred to the Ramsey County juvenile court supervisor for allegedly menacing a woman Saturday night at Sweetwater Elementary School in Devil's Lake.

Devil's Lake Police Department Detective Sue Schwab said the child had held a toy gun to the woman, who Schwab believed was an employee at the school, and "had indicated, 'This is a robbery.' "

Schwab said the young subject did not do anything else to "further their cause" and that there was no physical contact made between the child and the woman. Schwab said the victim was "a little concerned" about the incident and had reported it to police.

Schwab said she does not plan to investigate the matter any further. The case could still proceed with the juvenile court supervisor.