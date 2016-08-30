Opening of new Hillsboro day care facility delayed

The official opening of a new day care center in Hillsboro has been delayed pending the completion of a set of state licensing requirements.

The newest location of the Fargo-based Tot Spot Childcare and Learning Centers originally was scheduled to open its doors Monday. Tot Spot Executive Director Jenna Schultz said she now hopes to open the Hillsboro facility, the first of the company's to be located outside the Fargo-Moorhead area, by next Tuesday.

However, Schultz said the opening date now is largely out of her hands.

"With child care, it's all dependent on when you get your licensing, so it's really up to the state, as they're the ones who determine that," she said.

Like other small towns, Hillsboro has struggled in the past to provide day care services to its residents.

A previous day care center known as the Main Discovery Creative Education Center closed last September — leaving a gap in the area's professional childcare services — after being in business for about 18 months.

The Hillsboro Economic Development Corp., an organization tasked with boosting the town's economic prospects, purchased the Main Discovery building earlier this month for $147,000 to help bring back day care services to the area.

Schultz said the delay in opening the location is chalked up to a set of "kind of small things," including waiting for a set of changing tables to come off backorder.

Beyond equipment, she said the Hillsboro Tot Spot's full opening also was delayed in order to fully meet some state staffing regulations for childcare workers, who are required to submit to varying levels of background checks.

For the time being, Schultz said the new facility has been able to take in a few kids before its licensing is complete. North Dakota law allows unlicensed childcare providers to care for up to five children at any given time, provided those children are older than 24 months of age.

Moving forward, Schultz said she'll be able to open the fully licensed Hillsboro Tot Spot by Tuesday, as long as she receives her licensing by the end of this week.

"If that doesn't happen I'll have to push it back again," Schultz said. "It's kind of a bummer, but I can't change it."