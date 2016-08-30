Herald veteran to lead newsroom

Herald Publisher Korrie Wenzel informed the news staff of the decision on the day Steve Wagner left the editor post. Wagner was hired as the Forum News Service director in Fargo earlier this month.

While he was disappointed by Wagner's departure, Wenzel called Stromsodt a "reader-first" kind of journalist.

"That, coupled with her lifetime connection to the Grand Forks region, will mean great things for the Herald," he added.

Stromsodt, a native of Mekinock, N.D., and a 1997 graduate of Midway Public School near Inkster, N.D., said she grew up reading the Herald. Her first newspaper job was working at the Herald in 1998 while attending UND.

"The room is full of talent and energy, so I can't wait to get to work," Stromsodt said. "I care about the work and I care about the community, which is what the Herald is all about."

Stromsodt wore various hats in her 13 years at the Herald, including as city editor. She then spent three years as deputy editor at The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and 18 months as director of content at Agweek, both of which are owned by the Herald's parent company, Forum Communications Co.

Stromsodt is also president-elect of the Downtown Rotary Club and is on the Women's Fund Advisory Board at the Community Foundation.

"Kirsten has been a fixture in the newsroom at the Herald, the Forum and Agweek for years. Seeing her as editor of the Herald just seemed like a natural progression for her," Wenzel said. "It's very deserved."

Stromsodt's first day as Herald editor is Sept. 19.