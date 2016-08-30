Minn. man charged with selling leased livestock

PERHAM, Minn. — A 56-year-old former farm owner from Detroit Lakes faces charges in Otter Tail County District Court for allegedly wrongly selling 295 dairy cows leased to him by another farm.

In March, Sunshine Heifers reported to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office that cattle leased from 2013 to 2014 to Ricki Jay Stene’s Twin Creek Farms were unaccounted for. Twin Creek Farms had closed days before the report.

Several months of investigation found payment and documentation for 295 dairy cows missing (a value of about $590,000 at $2,000 per cow).

Stene told investigators that all cattle had been sold properly or died before the farm was closed.

One of Stene’s former employees recalled that he had been told to cut off ear tags and cover cows’ brands when they were sold to other farms in the last two years. Another former employee also said he recalled those practices from his time at the farm.

Stene was charged with felony-level livestock theft and defeating security on personality.

For felony-level livestock theft, if convicted, Stene could be sentenced to imprisonment for no more than 10 years, and may be fined up to $20,000, according to the Minnesota statute.